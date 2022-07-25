Man pleads not guilty to raping Ohio girl who had to travel out of state for abortion

The man accused of impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl -- who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion -- has pleaded not guilty at a court appearance this week.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, was indicted on two counts of raping of a minor by a Franklin County Grand Jury on Thursday.

On Monday, Mr Fuentes appeared via video-call for his arraignment at a courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. His attorney Bryan Bowen entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Police have said Mr Fuentes confessed to raping the young girl at a previous appearance and in court documents after his 12 July arrest. Detective Jeffrey Huhn, who testified at last week’s hearing, corroborated that Mr Fuentes has confessed to raping the girl at least twice.

The state plans to file a motion to hold Mr Fuentes in custody without bond, a prosecutor told the court.

The rape case gained national attention after Indianapolis obstetrician- gynecologist Dr Caitlin Bernard said the child had to travel to Indiana due to an Ohio law banning abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat”. The state implemented the law after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Defense attorney Bryan Bowen talks to reporters after Monday’s court hearing (Associated Press)

Gerson Fuentes, 27, is being held in a Franklin County jail (via REUTERS)

Before Mr Fuentes’ arrest, Fox News hosts and Republicans including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Rep. Jim Jordan questioned the story’s validity and the child’s existence.

President Joe Biden had cited the case as a worrying example of the repercussions of the end of a constitutional right to an abortion.

After the court hearing, defence attorney Bryan Bowen told NBC4 that he had met Mr Fuentes at the Franklin County Jail on Sunday.

“He’s obviously scared. He’s obviously concerned. He’s obviously upset about the situation,” Mr Bowen told the news site.

Police were first alerted to the case after the girl’s mother made a referral with Franklin County Children Services on 22 June for her daughter to receive an abortion.

Mr Fuentes could could face life without parole if convicted.