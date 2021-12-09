Ghislaine Maxwell trial called off for the day after an attorney falls ill

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial was halted on Thursday morning after an attorney fell ill.

Judge Alison Nathan told the federal court in Manhattan the attorney was “ill and has to get care”, but it was not Covid-related. The trial is expected to resume on Friday.

Prosecutors had been expected to call Annie Farmer, Ms Maxwell’s fourth accuser, to testify, and have said they will rest their case this week.

Follow live updates on The Independent’s trial blog here

Afterwards, the US District Attorney’s Office released a statement to say the case would resume on Friday.

“Today’s testimony is adjourned and scheduled to resume tomorrow, due to the illness of an attorney in this case.”

They requested privacy around the identity of the ill attorney.

Ms Maxwell, 59, faces six charges: one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.