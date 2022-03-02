How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein

She spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents.

Now British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is facing the possibility of decades in prison after her conviction on five federal sex trafficking charges in late December.

Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, told a 2016 deposition that she met Jeffrey Epstein, then a wealthy financier, in 1991 through a mutual friend.

During the 1990s the couple socialised with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew, with Maxwell flying on Epstein’s private jets and staying at his homes, before settling in a $5m New York townhouse.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Maxwell first helped Epstein in his sexual exploitation of underage girls in 1994, with Annie Farmer, then 16, alleging she was lured to Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico.

She stated in court papers that Maxwell insisted on giving her a massage before Epstein tried to physically restrain and sexually assault her in a bedroom at the property.

Ms Farmer sued Epstein’s estate and Maxwell, eventually accepting a compensation offer from the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Fund, and dropped her allegations as part of that settlement.

But she has alleged that Maxwell “was a really important part of the grooming process”, and that the couple “worked as a team”.

The allegations against Epstein continued to mount and in 2005, a 14-year-old girl contacted police saying that she had been sexually assaulted at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein was arrested in 2006 and charged by a grand jury with one count of solicitation of a prostitute and he eventually took a controversial plea deal in state court to prevent federal charges.

After pleading guilty to one count of solicitation of prostitution and one charge of solicitation of a minor, Epstein served 13 months in Palm Beach County Jail.

Maxwell told the 2016 deposition that after Epstein was jailed she continued to occasionally work at his properties and kept her ties with him.

“I’m a very loyal person and Jeffrey was very good to me when my father passed away,” she said in the 2016 deposition.

“I felt that it was a very thoughtful, nice thing for me to do to help in a very limited fashion.”

Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein (right - with black/grey tie) and Caroline Stanley (in pink) (Shutterstock)

In 2009, Virginia Giuffre sued Epstein claiming that Maxwell had recruited her when she was a teenager working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

She settled her lawsuit with Epstein after claiming that she was made a “sex slave” for years by he and Maxwell.

Her allegations though resurfaced in 2015, when further victims of Epstein filed cases against him, and she claimed that Maxwell had directed her on three occasions to have sex with Prince Andrew.

Ms Giuffre now filed a civil case against the royal in a New York court, who strongly denied all the allegations made against him but reached an undisclosed settlement with her in February 2022.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested by law enforcement when he arrived on a private jet in New Jersey from France and he was charged with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy.

Just months later, in August, Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan prison cell while he awaited trial, with a medical examiner ruling the 66-year-old’s death suicide.

Attention then turned to Maxwell, who had a personal fortune of $20m as well as British, French and US passports, and who had disappeared.

Almost exactly one year after Epstein’s arrest the FBI raided a remote estate in New Hampshire, where Ms Maxwell was found living.

She had “slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims continue to live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago,” said Bill Sweeney, the assistant director of the FBI’s New York Field Office, as he confirmed her arrest.

Prosecutors say that Maxwell refused to answer the door to agents, who were forced to break it down and take her into custody.

On 29 December, a jury found Maxwell guilty on five federal sex trafficking charges.

She was found not guilty of one charge: enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

Maxwell could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Count 1: Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts - maximum sentence of five years

Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts - maximum sentence of five years Count 2: Enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts - maximum sentence of five years

Enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts - maximum sentence of five years Count 3: Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity - maximum sentence of five years

Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity - maximum sentence of five years Count 4: Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity - maximum sentence of 10 years

Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity - maximum sentence of 10 years Count 5: Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors - maximum sentence of five years

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors - maximum sentence of five years Count 6: Sex trafficking of minors - maximum sentence of 40 years

Maxwell’s legal team quickly began working on her appeal and launched a separate bid for a re-trial after one of the original jurors spoke to the press and revealed he had a personal history of sexual abuse.

The defence has said that Juror 50, who spoke publicly under his first names Scotty David, lied about his history in a pre-trial verdict which resulted in an unfair trial.

The juror is due to appear in court on March 8 to answer questions on the issue before Judge Alison Nathan rules on the motion for a re-trial.