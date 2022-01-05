Ghislaine Maxwell prosecutors call for ‘inquiry’ into juror’s comments

Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial have asked a judge to conduct a formal inquiry into public comments made by one of the jurors who found her guilty.

The juror discussed the case with The Independent, as well as Reuters, where he revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse and that he empathised with the victims.

“I know what happened when I was sexually abused. I remember the colour of the carpet, the walls. Some of it can be replayed like a video,” the juror, who asked to be identified only by his first names Scotty David, told The Independent.

“For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable,” he added.

In a separate interview with Reuters, the juror said he “flew through” the initial juror questionnaire and couldn’t remember being asked about his own experiences of sexual abuse.

He went on to say some of the jurors had initially been skeptical of the four victims’ testimony.

On Wednesday, Assistant US Attorneys from the Southern District of New York wrote to Judge Alison Nathan calling on her to “conduct and inquiry” into the comments.

“The Government has become aware that a juror has given several interviews to press outlets regarding his jury service in this case,” the US Attorney’s letter said.

“While the Court instructed jurors that they were free to discuss their jury service with anyone of their choosing, some of the statements, as related in the media, merit attention by the Court.

“In particular, the juror has described being a victim of sexual abuse. Assuming the accuracy of the reporting, the juror asserted that he ‘flew through’ the prospective juror questionnaire and does not recall being asked whether he had been a victim of sexual abuse, but stated that ‘he would have answered honestly’.”

They asked for Judge Nathan to schedule a hearing within the next month.

“The Government respectfully submits that any juror investigation should be conducted exclusively under the supervision of the court.”

Maxwell was found guilty on five of six charges relating to the grooming and trafficking of four victims aged between 13 and 17 for her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

The jury deliberated for about 40 hours before reaching its verdict on 29 December.

Maxwell faces a maximum of 65 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.