An accuser claimed to have seen a photograph of Ghislaine Maxwell “nude and pregnant” at Jeffrey Epstein’s home, as she testified in the ongoing sex-trafficking trial involving the British socialite.

The woman, identified only by her first name Carolyn, told the New York court on Tuesday that she had seen the photo at the Palm Beach estate of late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Carolyn – who is not using a pseudonym – has accused Ms Maxwell of groping her when she was 14 and has claimed she visited Epstein two to three times a week for about four years to give him sexualised massages.

Ms Maxwell, who was in a relationship with Epstein, is on trial after being accused of grooming teenage girls for abuse by the disgraced financier, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Carolyn was asked by Ms Maxwell’s lawyer Jeff Pagliuca if she had seen a photograph where the socialite appears to be pregnant.

“You claimed you saw a photograph of her in Epstein’s house, pregnant?” Mr Pagliuca asked.

“Nude and pregnant,” responded Carolyn.

She was then shown a photograph by lawyers, but said that was not the one she had seen.

While Ms Maxwell is not known to have children, no further details about the alleged pregnancy were discussed in court, according to several media reports.

Ms Maxwell’s relationship with Epstein has come under question several times in the trial.

While prosecutors have said that they were “partners in crime”, several others have said that they were a couple or had a business relationship.

One of the photographs submitted as evidence showed the pair kissing. The photograph allegedly sat on top of a table in Epstein’s Palm Beach estate.

Carolyn, who was cross-examined in court, alleged she had given Epstein more than 100 sexualised massages, beginning when she was 14.

She said she had been introduced to Ghislaine Maxwell by Virginia Roberts, who she said had taken her to Epstein’s Palm Beach house.

Ms Roberts, another accuser in the case, has also claimed she had been abused by Prince Andrew. He has strongly denied the claims.

Carolyn said she met Ms Maxwell at the door of Epstein’s estate.

“She [Ms Maxwell] came in and felt my boobs, my hips and my buttocks, and said that... I had a great body for Mr Epstein and his friends. She said that I had a great body type.”

She also alleged that Ms Maxwell “took pictures of me nude” and photographed “the stuff with Epstein” and that she had confided in Ms Maxwell and Epstein about her troubled childhood and broken home.

She had told them that she was abused by her grandfather when she was four and that her mother was an alcoholic.

Carolyn said she kept going to Epstein’s house as she was paid $300, which was a “lot of money”.

Ms Maxwell faces six charges; one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts.

The socialite has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty. If found guilty, she could face up to 35 years in jail.