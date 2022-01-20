Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have formally requested her conviction be overturned and the case go to a retrial, after one of the jurors in her high-profile case revealed he was himself a victim of sexual abuse as a minor.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted on five counts of sex trafficking and other crimes for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to have sexual encounters with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The British socialite is due to be sentenced in late June and faces up to 65 years in prison.

But her lawyers said earlier this month there were “incontrovertible grounds” for the case to go to a retrial after juror Scotty David, who asked to be identified by his first and middle names, told several news outlets that he was abused as a child, and that he drew on this experience to influence others during jury deliberations.

