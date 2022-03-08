Ghislaine Maxwell juror granted immunity to testify

The Department of Justice has granted immunity to the juror in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial whose comments about his own history of sexual abuse appeared to contradict his statements at jury selection.

The decision paves the way for the juror, identified as Scotty David, to testify at a hearing about the alleged discrepancy later on Tuesday.

The development comes after a last-minute filing on Monday by the Manhattan federal prosecutors, in a bid to compel the juror to answer questions fully and under oath during Tuesday’s hearing.

The juror had indicated through his attorney Todd Spodek that he was going to invoke the 5th Amendment, to avoid self-incrimination.

British socialite Maxwell, the former partner of Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted by a US court in December of sex trafficking a minor and on four other counts for her role in facilitating sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 to 2004 at the hands of Epstein.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June.

Controversy surrounded the juror involved in Tuesday’s hearing after he conducted several post-trial media interviews in which he revealed that he drew on his own history of being sexually abused.

The juror allegedly failed to note this personal history on a questionnaire during the jury selection process.

More follows