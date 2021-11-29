Sarah Ransome, one of the women who have accused the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of abuse, arrived at court as Ms Maxwell’s trial was set to begin.

“I never thought this day would come,” she told reporters outside the courthouse in New York City on Monday.

Ms Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if she’s found guilty. She stands accused of recruiting and grooming four underage girls for Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on charges of sex abuse.

Born in South Africa to a British couple, Ms Ransome has said that she attempted to flee Epstein’s private island in waters teeming with sharks after being raped three times in a single day. She won’t be testifying.

Since she was arrested in July, Ms Maxwell has been awaiting trial in a Brooklyn jail.

Sarah Ransome, a victim of Jeffery Epstein arrives for the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse on November 29, 2021 in New York City (Getty Images)

