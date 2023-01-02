Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.

Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.

Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own life.

Her prosecutors argued that she killed him because he was emotionally disturbed and Jordan testified that he had been traumatised after being sexually abused by his biological father, Emil Tzekov, her second husband.

She was sentenced to 18 years in jail in 2015. However, her conviction for manslaughter charges was overturned in 2020 due to a procedural misstep.

On Friday, one of Jordan’s attorneys Norman Siegel confirmed her death, describing it as “unbelievably sad”.

“Gigi Jordan had a lot to offer society,” Mr Siegel said. “In the end, she did not have her opportunity to contribute to society.”

He said he last talked to Jordan on Thursday when she called him and said she “sounded in good spirits”.

The cause of Jordan’s death remains unclear, however, a note was reportedly found at the scene, according to law enforcement sources.

On Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued an order that would have required Jordan to return to prison. The justice overturned a previous order from 20 December that allowed her to remain free on bail as the high court was considering her appeal.

During the trail she testified that she made a failed attempt to take her own life and took her son’s life due to fear.

“I didn’t see any way out of this situation,” she has said during the trial. “I made a decision that I was going to end my life and Jude’s life.”

