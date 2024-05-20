The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force was spotted at the home of serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park on Monday.

Local news outlets reported that the home is being searched again. It is not clear why another search is taking place.

Sources told News 12 that family members who live in the home, including his wife Asa Ellerup and their two children, have not been arrested and are not in the home right now.

Mr Heuermann, 60, was arrested last year and has pleaded not guilty to killing four women whose bodies were found in a marshy area of Gilgo Beach.

The women – known as the “Gilgo Four” – have been identified as Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and Amber Costello.

In a statement, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said: “As District Attorney Tierney has previously stated, the work of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force is continuing. We do not comment on investigative steps while ongoing.”

In total, the remains of 11 victims were found along the shores of Long Island in 2010 and 2011, sparking fears of one or more serial killers.

The case began back in May 2010 when Shannan Gilbert, a young woman working as a sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot near Gilgo Beach. She called 911 for help saying she feared for her life and was never seen alive again.

During a search for Gilbert in a dense thicket close to the beach, police discovered human remains. Within days, four victims had been found.

By spring 2011, the number of victims rose to 10.

Mr Heuermann is next due in court the second week of June.