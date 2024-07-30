Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The estranged wife of Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann appeared at the first court hearing since he was charged with an additional slaying with her service dog.

Asa Ellerup showed up for Heuermann’s court appearance on Tuesday with the support of Stewie, who was wearing a “service dog” harness as prosecutors turned over “voluminous” evidence to the defense team.

This included DNA lab results, data from the suspect’s electronic devices, and notes from searches of his residence, according to WABC.

Ellerup also had an attorney present, but she didn’t speak.

“I mean, it’s his dog,” defense attorney Michael Brown told reporters. “I don’t know if he saw Stewie but I did mention that his dog was there.”

The investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders went on for 13 years, beginning in 2010 when Shannan Gilbert vanished. As they searched for her, the remains of 10 other people, including a toddler, were located, leading investigators to suspect that it was the actions of a serial killer. So far, Heuermann has been charged in the deaths of six women and he’s also a suspect in a seventh.

District Attorney Ray Tierney said that the prosecutors in Suffolk County have received about 7,000 tips after the arrest of Heuermann on July 13 last summer. He was charged the following day.

Rex Heuermann, center, charged in the Gilgo Beach serial killings on Long Island, appears for a hearing, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, N.Y. He’s been charged in the deaths of six women ( AP )

“This is a case [that] obviously captured the public’s imagination. The public is continuing to provide tips, which is being evaluated,” he said.

Heuermann, who’s next set to appear in court in October, has pleaded not guilty to the murders. No trial date has been set and while he wasn’t expected to face new charges during his Tuesday court appearance, he’s being investigated for his alleged role in at least one other death.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, and Megan Waterman. Their remains were all found in December 2010 near Gilgo Beach along Long Island’s southern coastline.

Heuermann subsequently pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges following the killings of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Sandra Costilla, and Jessica Taylor, which took place between 1993 and 2007.

Following his arrest, Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home became the hotspot for the massive search for evidence conducted by the FBI, state and county police, as well as Sheriff’s deputies. Investigators think several murders took place inside the home.

Both Ellerup and Heuermann’s adult children have appeared in court to show their support.