Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann charged with seventh murder

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann has been charged with the murder of a seventh woman.

The New York architect, 61, who is already facing murder charges in a string of deaths known as the Gilgo Beach killings, was arraigned on a superseding indictment on a new charge of second-degree murder in the death of Valerie Mack.

Mack, 24, of New Jersey, had been working as an escort in Philadelphia and was last seen by her family in October 2000. Her torso was found in Manorville in November 2000, and for two decades she was known as Jane Doe No. 6. Her remains were identified through DNA four years ago.

According to court documents unveiled Tuesday, hair found on Mack’s remains were linked to Heuermann’s wife and daughter through DNA testing. Hair found on six of the seven victims has now been linked to Heuermann or his family members.

Heuermann, who apppeared before Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead Tuesday, was first arrested in July 2023 and charged with the murders of the Gilgo Four: Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Earlier this year, he was also charged with the murders of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla.

The investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings dates back to 2010, when police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains in the scrub along a barrier island parkway, prompting fears of a serial killer.

Over the years, investigators used DNA analysis and other clues to identify the victims, many of whom were sex workers. In some cases, they connected them to remains found elsewhere on Long Island years earlier. Police also began reexamining other unsolved killings of women found dead on Long Island.

Heuermann, who lived with his wife and two children in Massapequa Park on Long Island and commuted to a Manhattan architecture office, was arrested on July 13, 2023. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.