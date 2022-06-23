16-year-old girl arrested for stabbing death at Nashville Walmart

Isabelle Jocson has been charged with homicide in the death of 14-year-old Malia Powell

Abe Asher
Thursday 23 June 2022 22:46
<p>Isabelle Jocson.</p>

Isabelle Jocson.

(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Nashville police arrested 16-year-old Isabelle Jocson for the stabbing death of 14-year-old Malia Powell outside an area Walmart on Thursday.

The stabbing occured in the store’s parking lot after 10 pm on Monday night. According to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday, Ms Powell and the suspect — allegedly Ms Jocson — argued inside the store and continued their altercation outside the store.

“The suspect reportedly asked Powell if she wanted to fight and then charged her while holding a pocketknife,” the statement read. “After the stabbing, the suspect fled on foot toward Doverside Drive. It is presently not believed that Powell and the suspect knew each other.”

According to WKRN in Nashville, investigators identified Ms Jocson as the suspect after reviewing Walmart surveillance footage. A police unit arrested Ms Jocson at her apartment just before midnight on Wednesday. She is being charged with criminal homicide.

Ms Powell’s family and friends have mourned her death, with Bellevue Middle School in a statement calling her an “amazing member” of its community.

“Malia was a cheerleader who encouraged her team to work hard, a loyal friend to many, and strived to grow in her academics,” the school said. “She was a leader amongst her peers, motivating everybody to be their best selves. Malia’s bubbly, energetic, and funny personality will be missed at Bellevue Middle School.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in