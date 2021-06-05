Comedian could face prosecution for hitting a golf ball in Yellowstone

A comedian could face prosecution after he illegally played golf in a string of national parks.

Jake Adams apologised for his antics in places like Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and Mount Rushmore, after he came under investigation from national park officials.

Mr Adams carried out and filmed the sporty stunt as part of an attempt to hit golf shots in all 50 US states in just 30 days.

“I just never realized the magnitude of hitting a golf ball in any of our national parks,” he said on Instagram, where he had posted video before removing it.

Now he could face a fine or even imprisonment for his golf shots.

The national park system is jointly run by the Department of the Interior, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Army.

Violations of national park regulations can see penalties ranging from three months imprisonment, a $100 fine or both, up to six months imprisonment, a $500 fine or both.

“I thought I took all the right precautions in using a biodegradable golf ball,” he said.

“And it was never my intent to disrupt the environment, or, anybody’s day. You know?”

“So please if I can do anything on this platform, I just encourage everybody to not do what I did,” Adams said.

“And do not hit any golf balls — biodegradable or not — it does not matter, in our national parks.”

Cynthia Hernandez, a public affairs specialist for the Park Service, told The Idaho Statesman that an investigation was underway.

“Visitors who violate park rules and regulations are subject to fines and/or imprisonment,” said Ms Hernandez.

“National parks are some of the most special, treasured, and protected areas of our country.

“In order to preserve these natural and cultural resources for this and future generations, all visitors to national parks are expected to follow park laws and regulations and practice leave no trace principles to minimize their impact on park lands.

“This includes packing out everything you’ve packed into the park and leaving nothing behind. Leaving objects behind detracts from the experience of other park visitors and could negatively impact plants, animals, and even entire ecosystems.”

When contacted by The Independent Mr Adams said that “as of right now I don’t believe there are any charges” and that he was focussed on “trying to do the right thing to push a message towards protecting our lands.”

The Independent has reached out to the National Parks Service for comment.