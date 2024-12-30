The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police in Arizona are investigating after a good samaritan who set out to help a stranger with car trouble was found dead near his own burned out vehicle on Christmas Eve.

Paul Clifford, 53, was reported missing by his family after he was visited at his home by a man who claimed to need help starting his vehicle, according to investigators.

Clifford left in his daughter’s truck to help jump start the vehicle at around 11.30 p.m. on December 23 but did not return.

Authorities tracked down the truck and Clifford’s body was found near his smoldering vehicle on a remote stretch of road northeast of Tucson a day later.

“It’s very far, it’s very remote and to get out there it takes a specific vehicle. I think you can get there in a two wheel vehicle but it’s going to be very slow going,” PCSD deputy Adam Schoonover said, per KOLD.

Deputies from the Pima County Police had responded to a report of "suspicious activity" around around 1:20 a.m, according to local outlets.

Sabrina Vining, who identified herself online as Clifford’s daughter, said that his family was “deeply saddened” by the loss of their father, describing him as “a gentle giant and had a huge, caring heart.”

“I am at a loss for my mom and doing everything in my power to support her at this time,” Vining said in a GoFundMe page. She added that any help was appreciated “in the wake of this devastation.”

Authorities have yet to release further details about the man who approached Clifford.

The Sheriff’s Department has urged anyone with information to call 520-882-7463.