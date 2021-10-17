At least one person has been killed and several have been wounded in a shooting at Grambling State University in Louisiana.

The shooting happened on campus in the early hours of Sunday morning during a homecoming event.

Multiple shots were fired at 1.15am local time in the quad area of the university’s main campus, a spokesperson said.

The one confirmed death was not a student. One of the injured was enrolled at the school and was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

“At the time of the incident, a homecoming event was underway in McCall Dining Center. All persons present sheltered in place and were released once the all-clear was given by University Police,” university spokesperson Tisha Arnold told CNN.

No suspect has been identified at this time, but an active investigation is underway.

All homecoming events and classes are cancelled through Monday.

“Our campus community has worked tirelessly to keep our students and others safe for the homecoming activities,” said Grambling State President Rick Gallot in a statement. “Yet, with all of our planning and coordination with our local, parish, regional, and state law enforcement partners, we still find ourselves grieving the loss of life and injuries just as too many communities in our country have experienced as well.”

He added: “Why would someone come to the campus of our Dear Ole Grambling and shoot innocent people?”

The college is located 60 miles east of Shreveport and is a public historically black institution and member of the University of Louisiana system.