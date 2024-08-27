Support truly

Former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell has issued a public plea for help in finding his missing daughter, who vanished five days ago along with her ex-boyfriend who is accused of strangling and assaulting her last month.

Brenna Swindell, 29, was last seen at around 10.20pm on Thursday August 22 with her ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, Texas, according to a press release from the Austin Police Department.

Neither have been seen since, and both of their cellphones have been switched off since Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Guidry that same day.

The affidavit, seen by the Austin American-Statesman, alleges that Guidry strangled Swindell multiple times and slammed her head onto the floor at an apartment complex back on July 7.

Swindell, who has three children, also told Travis County sheriff’s deputies last month that she feared Guidry, who she was still in a relationship with at the time, was going to kill her, according to the Missing Persons Center.

Brenna Swindell and Morgan Guidry (pictured together) have not been seen since Thursday ( Supplied )

Brindell’s father Greg, whose MLB career spanned 17 years, took to Facebook on Sunday to spread the word about her disappearance.

He said that his daughter had not been in contact with family or friends since Thursday and that they fear she might not have gone willingly with her “violent” ex-boyfriend.

“I still feel she would never abandon her 3 children or just take off without explanation. So until we can prove otherwise, we feel she is in danger,” he said.

Brenna Swindell told deputies last month she feared her ex would kill her ( Austin Police Department )

Addressing his daughter directly, he added: “Brennie, if you see this, we all love you so much and need you home!”

“PLEASE if you have seen or heard from either one of them, let us know,” the desperate father wrote. “THANK YOU and please share.”

Greg revealed that the 29-year-old had moved into a new apartment just two days before she was last seen.

Police said that there are concerns about Swindell’s “safety and immediate welfare.”

Swindell is the daughter of former MLB pitcher father Greg Swindell ( Getty )

The mother-of-three is possibly traveling in a white Kia Carnival, which was last traced to Colorado on Friday evening, police said.

The car has not been spotted since but possible sightings of Swindell have been reported in Colorado Springs and Denver.

Austin police have described Swindell as a 5’4” white female with brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone who sees Swindell or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or the tip line at (512) 854-1444.