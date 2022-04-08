Two men tried in the kidnapping plot of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have been acquitted. according to reports from the court.

The jury is still deadlocked on two of the "ringleaders" of the plot, according to The Associated Press.

Jurors acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, but are still deliberating the verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Mr Fox was described as the leader of the anti-government group.

US District Judge Robert Jonker earlier sent jurors back into their chamber reach verdicts after they provided him a note saying they were deadlocked.

Acquittals or convictions must be made via unanimous vote.