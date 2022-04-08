Jury acquits two men in kidnapping plot of Michigan governor and deadlocks on two alleged ringleaders
Two men tried in the kidnapping plot of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have been acquitted. according to reports from the court.
The jury is still deadlocked on two of the "ringleaders" of the plot, according to The Associated Press.
Jurors acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, but are still deliberating the verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Mr Fox was described as the leader of the anti-government group.
US District Judge Robert Jonker earlier sent jurors back into their chamber reach verdicts after they provided him a note saying they were deadlocked.
Acquittals or convictions must be made via unanimous vote.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.