10-year-old boy playing with gun shoots and kills 12-year-old brother
A 10-year-old boy reportedly shot and killed his 12-year-old brother after the two began playing with a gun they found in their St Louis home.
A parent was reportedly in the house getting a haircut when the older boy was shot in the face.
The shooting occurred on Tuesday night.
