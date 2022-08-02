Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An elderly man blasted an AR-15-wielding gunman with a shotgun as the man attempted to rob his California store.

Craig Cope, 80, is recovering after he reportedly suffered a heart attack during the ordeal at Norco Market & Liquor store in Norco, California.

And the entire dramatic incident was all captured on store surveillance cameras, reports FOX11.

Police say that four male suspects in a black BMW SUV tried to rob the store at around 2.45am on Sunday.

The video shows a male suspect in a red and black sweatshirt and balaclava go into the store and point his weapon at Mr Cope.

He instantly grabbed a shotgun from under the counter and opened fire on the suspect, who fled from the store.

“He shot my arm off,” the injured suspect can be heard shouting as he got back into the getaway car.

The suspects were then tracked to a Southern California hospital, with one of them suffering from an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police say that the three other suspects were found at the hospital in the getaway vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

Investigators say that the vehicle contained a number of stolen guns.

Justin Johnson, 22, of Inglewood, Jamar Williams, 27, of Los Angeles, and Davon Broadus, 24, of Las Vegas, were arrested in the hospital parking lot and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for robbery and conspiracy.

Officials say that the main suspect, who has not yet been named, is a 23-year-old male who remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Cope also remains in hospital where he is recovering, according to FOX11.

“In this case, a lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety, while being confronted with multiple armed suspects,” said Riverside CountySheriff’s Department in a statement.