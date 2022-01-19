Doorbell camera captures gunman in random shooting attack on family home three times in one month
Residents of Marietta, Georgia, have been warned against approaching the suspect
Police have released doorbell camera footage of a gunman randomly attacking a Georgia family’s home.
He could be seen in doorbell camera footage on 17 January running toward the home and shooting randomly at the front door before running off.
On Saturday, police said the gunman has not been found and and released images of the man, who has allegedly fired at the address on three ocassions.
An investigation is ongoing, and there is no known motive for the attacks.
Police said the family home was in the west of the city, which is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta, but have not identified the people who live there.
“Out of concern for everyone, we are releasing as little specific information as possible,” the post explained. “We ask everyone to please help us in sharing the information while not advertising the specific address.”
The man has not been seen in connection with any other crimes, and the Marietta Police Department have asked people not to approach the suspect.
He was described as having clothing that was “consistent over the three incidents”, which appeared to be black shorts, a grey jumper and yellow and black coloured bandana.
“An early 2000’s Nissan Murano, possibly gray or green in colour”, was also seen at the address and allegedly used by the suspect as a getaway vehicle.
Doorbell cameras in the US have caught a number of criminal incidents of late, including the arrest of the man who drove into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin in November.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.