Two injured and gunman dead in shooting at Pennsylvania medical facility

Two people were shot and a gunman killed himself during a shooting at a Pennsylvania medical facility, according to officials.

Police say that shots were fired at the facility in Wyomissing in Bucks County at around 8.30am on Thursday.

A male and female victim were taken to hospital and treated for injuries but their conditions have not yet been released, reported WPVI.

Authorities say that the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to WFMZ-TV.

Police believe this was a domestic dispute and say the shooter was known to them, the TV station reported.

Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips said that when officers arrived at the scene they found the two victims had been shot in the parking lot outside a doctor’s office.

Chief Phillips said that the gunman had opened fire at a woman with whom he had a relationship and that the other victim, who was hit in the upper torso was a bystander.

“I don’t want to even try to guess as to why this occurred at this point,” Chief Phillips told reporters.

He added that the department had contact with the shooter in the past, but did not give details.

The medical office where the shooting occurred had recently held an active shooter training session, said police.