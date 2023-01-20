Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gunman shot at police as he weaved through the aisles of an Indiana Walmart before officers shot and killed him late Thursday, authorities said.

The gunman, who was not immediately identified, wounded at least one other person in the store, Evansville Police Department Sgt Anna Gray told WFIE-TV. The victim was transported to an area hospital and the severity of their injuries was not immediately known. No officers were wounded, she said.

Evansville police and Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an active shooter in the store at around 10pm.

“When officers went in, they were trying to locate the suspect and he was all over the store. He would shoot at officers and move. So it wasn’t contained to just one area inside,” Sgt Gray said.

Multiple law enforcement members returned fire during the encounter and the gunman was killed, Sgt Gray said.

“At this time we don’t know how many other people he shot at,” Sgt Gray said, adding that there could could be additional victims who fled.

Authorities asked anyone who left the scene with injuries, no matter how small, to contact emergency medical services, WFIE reported.

A Walmart representative did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Evansville, a city of around 116,000 residents on the Ohio River, is located 172 miles (276 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

A Walmart manager in Chesapeake, Virginia, killed six people when he began shooting wildly inside a break room before a routine employee meeting last November, two days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Six people were also wounded. The gunman shot and killed himself before officers arrived.