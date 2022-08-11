One dead, three injured in shooting at California gym

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person is dead and three are injured after an overnight shooting at a California gym.

Police in the East Bay city of Brentwood responded to a call at approximately 2.00am after several shots were fired in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness Gym.

Lieutenant Mike Thompson said that an argument occurred inside the gym between a group of individuals and when they exited the building multiple shots were fired in the parking lot, East County Today reports.

The fight reportedly started on the gym’s basketball court.

One person was killed on the sidewalk outside the building, three others were wounded. The extent of their injuries was not provided and they were transported to local area hospitals.

A suspect was taken into custody while another is being sought, according to reports.

No information is being released about the identities of those involved, but an update from police is expected later on Thursday.