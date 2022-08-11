Jump to content
One dead, three injured in shooting at California gym

Police are expected to release more information later on Thursday

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Thursday 11 August 2022 16:13
<p>The 24-Hour Fitness in Brentwood, California </p>

The 24-Hour Fitness in Brentwood, California

(Fox 2 KTVU)

One person is dead and three are injured after an overnight shooting at a California gym.

Police in the East Bay city of Brentwood responded to a call at approximately 2.00am after several shots were fired in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness Gym.

Lieutenant Mike Thompson said that an argument occurred inside the gym between a group of individuals and when they exited the building multiple shots were fired in the parking lot, East County Today reports.

The fight reportedly started on the gym’s basketball court.

One person was killed on the sidewalk outside the building, three others were wounded. The extent of their injuries was not provided and they were transported to local area hospitals.

A suspect was taken into custody while another is being sought, according to reports.

No information is being released about the identities of those involved, but an update from police is expected later on Thursday.

