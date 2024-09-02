Arrest made after title-winning college gymnast is shot dead near campus

Support truly

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnast near the college campus.

The suspect was identified only as a 23-year-old man who knew the 21-year-old victim, Kara Welsh, according to Whitewater police.

Welsh was allegedly shot multiple times Friday by the man at an apartment on Whitewater Street about a block from the university’s campus, police said.

Details of what led to the shooting were not released, but police said it stemmed from an altercation between the two.

The suspect was booked into Walworth County Jail on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety while armed and disorderly conduct while armed, police said.

Welsh, of Plainfield, Illinois, was a senior who was majoring in business management. She won the individual national title on vault at the NCAA Division III championships last year.

“To put into words the impact Kara had on the Warhawk community is impossible,” coach Jen Regan said in the statement. “A powerful athlete, dedicated teammate, and the light in everyone’s dark days, Kara truly lifted each and every one of us up in her time as a Warhawk gymnast.”

Welsh was a vault “phenom” who holds four of the eight highest vault scores in team history, the university’s athletic department said Sunday.

In addition to her high-caliber gymnastics, Welsh was a dedicated and supportive teammate. Her big personality and passion for motivating those around her helped her teammates succeed, the university said.

“Kara was a true Warhawk – an amazing person, student and athlete,” Athletic Director Ryan Callahan said. “We are all lucky to have spent time with her over the past three years. She was selfless and made everyone around her better. Our hearts go out to her mom, Nancy, and the rest of her family and friends.”

According to the statement, Welsh “had an immediate impact on the UW-Whitewater gymnastics program the moment she set foot on campus.”

“We know the news of Kara’s death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community,” UW-Whitewater Chancellor Corey King said in a message to students and faculty and staff members. “It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process, and to grieve.”

USA Gymnastics, wrote on X, “We offer our deepest condolences to Kara’s family, friends and teammates at @UWWGymnastics.”

Plainfield School District 202 also issued a statement on the tragic killing.

“The Plainfield 202 community is deeply saddened by the loss of Kara Welsh who was not only a great student-athlete but an outstanding person who exemplified the best of Plainfield,” Superintendent of Schools Dr Glenn Wood said. “She was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of so many in our community.”

A GoFundMe has been created for Welsh’s family and has raised $20,508 so far.

Memorial services will be announced when details are available.

Flags on campus will fly at half-staff when students, faculty and staff members return Tuesday, Chancellor King said, adding that counseling is available to those who need it.