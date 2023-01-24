✕ Close Witness video of Half Moon Bay shooting suspect being arrested

A mushroom farm worker has been arrested for killing seven coworkers in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – marking the second of three California mass shootings in three days.

Chunli Zhao, 67, worked for decades at one of the two agricultural business sites where the shooting unfolded on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested soon after when he was spotted sitting in his car outside a local sheriff’s office. Video showed officers wrestling him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

The alleged gunman shot dead four victims and wounded a fifth at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, and fatally shot another three victims at the Rice Trucking-Soil Farm located around two miles away, according to authorities. The eighth victim was airlifted to hospital.

The horror attack is believed to have been witnessed by many children, as many farm workers live on site with their families.

Investigators are still working to determine which shooting took place first, as well as the motives for the killings.