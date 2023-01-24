Half Moon Bay shooting - latest: Video shows California farm worker Chunli Zhao’s arrest for killing 7
Half Moon Bay shooting unfolded less than two days after massacre in Monterey Park
A mushroom farm worker has been arrested for killing seven coworkers in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – marking the second of three California mass shootings in three days.
Chunli Zhao, 67, worked for decades at one of the two agricultural business sites where the shooting unfolded on Monday afternoon.
He was arrested soon after when he was spotted sitting in his car outside a local sheriff’s office. Video showed officers wrestling him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.
The alleged gunman shot dead four victims and wounded a fifth at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, and fatally shot another three victims at the Rice Trucking-Soil Farm located around two miles away, according to authorities. The eighth victim was airlifted to hospital.
The horror attack is believed to have been witnessed by many children, as many farm workers live on site with their families.
Investigators are still working to determine which shooting took place first, as well as the motives for the killings.
Who is suspect Chunli Zhao?
Little is yet known about suspected gunman Chunli Zhao.
The 67-year-old had worked for decades as a farmer at one of the two sites where the shooting unfolded.
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine told local outlet KRON4 that Mr Zhao was a “disgruntled worker” at the farm but gave no further details.
The sheriff described the shooting as “horrific”, saying: “It’s a tragedy that we hear about far too often but today has hit home here in San Mateo County.”
What we know about the Half Moon Bay shootings
California has now been left reeling from three mass shootings in as many days, after a “disgruntled” mushroom farm worker allegedly shot dead seven coworkers in a massacre in Half Moon Bay.
Chunli Zhao, who worked for decades at one of the two sites where the shooting unfolded, is accused of carrying out two separate shootings at two different agricultural businesses in the San Francisco area.
The suspect, 67, was arrested on Monday afternoon after he was spotted sitting in his car outside a local sheriff’s office.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the horror attack which has reignited calls for a crackdown on gun laws in the US where mass shootings and gun violence are increasingly commonplace.
