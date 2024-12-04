Hannah Kobayashi’s sister skeptical that she ‘voluntarily’ disappeared into Mexico

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

While the Los Angeles Police Department may have concluded that 30-year-old Maui photographer Hannah Kobayashi's disappearance was voluntary, her family is skeptical.

On Tuesday, the LAPD determined that Kobayashi, who went missing on November 12, disappeared voluntarily when she waked into Mexico alone. They cited surveillance footage captured at the San Ysidro border crossing south of San Diego that reportedly shows Kobayashi crossing the border into Tijuana alone and on foot.

The video was captured the same day she disappeared, November 12.

Sydni Kobayashi, Hannah's sister, appeared with her lawyer, Sara Azari, on NBC News' Top Story with Tom Llamas after LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonnell's announcement.

According to the family, the LAPD said there was little more they could do for the Kobayashis.

Hannah Kobayashi, 30, reportedly crossed the US border into Mexico of her own volition on November 12, the same day her family reported her missing. Police, volunteers, and Kobayashi’s family have been searching for her since the 12th ( Sydni Kobayashi/Facebook )

"We're just as confused and just as frustrated more than anything now," Sydni said.

Azari said the LAPD reached their conclusion "without showing [Hannah's family] any footage."

"It takes a lot more digging and investigation to be able to say it's voluntary," she said.

Sydni worried that her sister might be the victim of human trafficking. McDonnell said during a press conference on Monday that police did not believe she was being trafficked.

She said Hannah and her were extremely close, and she could not believe that her sister would just walk out of her life on a whim.

Azari told NBC News that the family and volunteers willing to help would continue to search for Hannah in Mexico. if Hannah crosses back into the US legally, she will have to present a passport, which should alert officials to her presence.

Sydni begged her sister to contact her.

"I can't stress enough how loved you are, how supported you are," she said. "We're really worried about you. No matter what situation you're in, you always have a home to come to."

McDonnell also encouraged Hannah to reach out to her family.

"She has a right to her privacy, and we respect her choices, but we also understand the concern her loved ones feel for her," he said. "A simple message could reassure those who care about her."

Any contact at all would almost certainly be welcomed by Hannah's family. Her final text messages to her loved ones were reportedly "alarming," her aunt, Larie Pidgeon, said in a Facebook post last month.

Though Pidgeon did not provide specific quotes, she suggested that Hannah had feared someone was trying to intercept her in Los Angeles and steal her identity.