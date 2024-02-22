The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Crystal Sorey, Harmony Montgomery’s biological mother, called Adam Montgomery a “coward” for not showing up to hear the guilty verdict being read in his murder trial.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old was found guilty on a second-degree charge in connection with Harmony’s death in December 2019. Ms Sorey and other family members attended the verdict; Montgomery did not. He hadn’t appeared in court since the first day of jury selection.

“She’s no longer Harmony Mongtomery, she’s Harmony Renee,” Ms Sorey said after the guilty verdict, explaining that they shared the same middle name. “She’s no longer a Montgomery.”

After the verdict, Ms Sorey remarked on Montgomery’s absence: “He’s a coward.”

Crystal Sorey says Adam Montgomery may have sold their daughter for drugs (NewsNationNow)

Asked if she had a message for Montgomery, she said, “I hope that what he did plays over in his mind every single waking moment that he lives on this earth.” She continued, “And I hope he never falls asleep without seeing her beautiful face.”

“That’s all he cared about was control — everything in his life. She wasn’t anything to him,” she said about Adam Montgomery.

When asked about the gruesome details in the little girl’s murder, Ms Sorey said. “I’ve heard it so much over the last four years but it was a lot different hearing it from their mouths,” she said about the witnesses, including Montgomery’s estranged wife Kayla Montgomery.

Kayla testified that her husband repeatedly punched Harmony in the head because the girl had wet herself. At that time, her family had been evicted from their home and were living with a car, she testified.

Kayla accused Adam of punching Harmony at several stop lights as they drove from a methadone clinic to a fast food restaurant on the morning of 7 December 2019 — weeks before the little girl was assumed to have been killed.

She also testified about discovering that the child was dead and all the places she said her husband hid the body, including in a ceiling vent at a homeless shelter and the walk-in freezer at her husband’s workplace.

The defence walked a fine line. “Adam did some very very bad things but he did not kill his daughter,” defence attorney Caroline Smith told jurors.

She also called Kayla’s testimony into doubt.

“Can you put your trust for one of the most important decisions of your life, in Kayla?” she asked. “The police know that she is a liar, the state knows that she is a liar. She was charged with perjury for lying to a grand jury.”

Four years after Harmony died, her body has still not been found. “It’s not over. It’s not going to be over til she’s found,” she said, adding that the family and police are still looking for the little girl’s body.

Harmony is “here with me. She’s the one that keeps me strong every day,” Ms Sorey said.

Harmony was five years old when she died. She had been removed from the custody of her mother, Crystal Sorey, three times in her first four years due to her mom’s substance abuse issues. She told reporters on Thursday that she was five years clean.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, was incarcerated when she was born. After spending just 40 hours with his daughter, he was awarded custody and moved her out of state.

Although Harmony disappeared in late November or early December 2019, nobody looked for her until September 2021, when a close friend of Ms Sorey said the mother hadn’t heard from Harmony since Easter 2019.