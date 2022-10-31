Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Y’all are f****** us up’: Capitol officer Harry Dunn testifies to ‘unprecedented’ attack at seditious conspiracy trial

Harry Dunn recalls anti-government militia members refusing to help law enforcement during riots

Alex Woodward
New York
Monday 31 October 2022 17:06
Oath Keepers leader lambasts prosecution in seditious conspiracy trial

In his testimony to the House committee investigating the attack, US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn addressed the violence and torrent of racist abuse he endured while holding back a mob that broke into the halls of Congress on 6 January, 2021.

He shared other details from the attack as a key witness in the case against five members of far-right anti-government Oath Keepers group, whose members were filmed joining the mobs breaking into the US Capitol and confronting Officer Dunn.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others connected to the group face charges of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the attack, spending weeks organising their members and associates for an “attack” fuelled by baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, according to federal prosecutors.

When prosecutors on Monday showed the courtroom video footage of Officer Dunn’s interactions with members of the Oath Keepers, he testified that the group failed to support law enforcement and ignored his warnings that they were endangering officers’ lives.

“Dozens of officers down. We are taking them out on stretchers,” Mr Dunn can be heard saying on the video as he guarded a stairwell leading to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. “Y’all are f****** us up.”

Recommended

Under question from Oath Keepers attorneys, he said: “They tried to get past me. And I stopped them. They didn’t. I did.”

Mr Dunn is entering his 15th year with the federal law enforcement agency. He arrived at the Capitol on 6 January at 6.45am and left shortly after midnight that day, he told the court on 31 October.

Oath Keepers attorneys have argued that the group was in Washington DC to provide support to Donald Trump and guard certain points at the Capitol. Lawyers for the group have suggested that Officer Dunn had previously told the FBI that members were helping law enforcement, but video footage shown to the court from the day before the attack shows him saying, “Oath Keepers? What the f*** are the Oath Keepers?”

When he told the Oath Keepers surrounding him that officers were hurt, the group appeared “taken aback, almost humanized for a minute,” according to Officer Dunn.

“I told them that there were officers getting the s*** kicked out of them. That there were officers down, officers hurt,” he said.

Recommended

Attorneys for Oath Keepers members pressed Officer Dunn over the use of profanity in the Capitol, a line of attack ridiculed by Assistant US Attorney Alexandra Hughes.

Officer Dunn said the scale of rioters in the halls of Congress was “unprecedented.”

Asked what would have been helpful to law enforcement that day, Officer Dunner replied: “Leaving the building.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in