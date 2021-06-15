Harvey Weinstein fails to prevent extradition to California to face fresh charges

Harvey Weinstein has been ordered to be extradited to California to face additional charges.

The former movie producer appeared via video link at a court hearing on Tuesday afternoon from Erie County, New York.

His legal team had challenged the extradition on the ground that the paperwork was allegedly not done properly. Concerns pertaining to Weinstein’s health and need for medical treatment were also raised during the hearing.

Judge Kenneth Case denied Weinstein’s teams request, meaning that Weinstein is now expected to be transferred to California. The extradition isn’t expected to take place until the end of June or early July.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2020 of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act. He is due to face rape and sexual assault charges in California, where is extradition has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence and contended that any sexual activity was consensual.

More follows...