Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new sex crime charge in his first court appearance since undergoing emergency heart surgery.

The 72-year-old former Hollywood mogul was rushed from Rikers Island to Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital on September 8. He underwent heart surgery after his doctors discovered “a massive amount of fluid in his lungs.” Weinstein’s Manhattan court appearance on Wednesday to enter his not-guilty plea marked his first public appearance since the surgery.

This new charge comes five months after New York’s highest court overturned his 2020 conviction for raping and sexually assaulting two women.

The court ruled that the original judge made “egregious errors” in the trial by allowing prosecutors to call witnesses whose allegations were not related to the charges at hand. However, Weinstein remains convicted of rape and sexual assault in California.

His New York retrial is tentatively set to begin in November.

More than 80 women accused Weinstein of abuse ranging from groping to rape in 2017. The former Hollywood executive denied the claims.

These revelations launched the #MeToo movement as women from around the world came forward to talk about surviving sexual harassment and assault.

When his New York conviction was overturned earlier this year, sexual assault survivors and their allies spoke out.

Ashley Judd, the first Hollywood actress to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein, hit back at the court’s decision.

“This is what it’s like to be a woman in America, living with male entitlement to our bodies,” she said in April.

More to come...