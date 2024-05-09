The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Harvey Weinstein was back in a New York City courtroom on Thursday as authorities consider California’s extradition request for him to serve his pending sentence for a 2022 rape conviction in Los Angeles.

The hearing, held in Queens criminal court on Thursday morning, was in relation to California’s request, according to both prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Having just left a city hospital days before, Mr Weinstein, 72, showed up for the hearing in a wheelchair, wearing a dark suit.

A 16-year sentence that Mr Weinstein received in 2023 for raping a woman at a 2013 Los Angeles film festival had been on hold while he served time in New York after being found guilty of rape in Manhattan in 2020.

However, late last month, the disgraced producer’s 2020 rape conviction was overturned last month and he was returned to New York from an upstate prison while Manhattan’s district attorney is working to retry him.

Prosecutors claimed in a hearing last week that they could be ready as soon as September, and that at least one of two alleged victims was willing to testify again.

In this case, Mr Weinstein was accused of raping an aspiring actor in 2013 and sexually assaulting a TV and film production assistant in 2006, but has denied the charges.