Endangered Hawaiian monk seal found shot in the head on Molokai island

‘Someday posts like these will no longer need to be written,’ says wildlife body of the news

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 23 December 2021 14:35
<p>An endangered seal was shot dead </p>

An endangered seal was shot dead

(Hawaii Marine Animal Response via AP)

An endangered monk seal that authorities in Hawaii found dead in September had been shot in the head, it has been revealed.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the young female seal had died of a gunshot would to its head.

She was found on a beach on Molokai, the fifth most populated of Hawaii’s eight islands, on  19 September and was identified thanks to a temporary bleach mark that was applied to her fur.

NOAA said the death of the endangered monk seal was the third such intentional killing in 2021 and the seventh in the past 10 years. Two others were killed by “blunt force trauma” on Molokai in April.

Recommended

“These intentional killings of this endangered species is devastating to the recovery of this population,” the NOAA statement said.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, but will continue our work in the field, and by educating the public on this amazing species in hopes that someday posts like these will no longer need to be written,” it added.

The endangered seals are found nowhere else on Earth beyond Hawaii, where the population has fallen to the low hundreds on Hawaii’s main islands, and about 1,100 on a remote uninhabited northwestern Hawaiian island.

Killing the endangered species is a state and federal crime and the deaths are being investigated, NOAA said. The circumstances around a number of deaths meanwhile remain unconfirmed.

Monk seals are sometimes perceived as a nuisance or competition to people who are fishing for sustenance.

Suzanne Case, the chair of Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources, noted local outrage at visitors who harassed monk seals earlier this year and called for a similar response to the killing of the seal that was shot in the head.

“It is past time for anyone who has information on the killing of this seal and the others to step forward,” Ms Case said.

“Earlier this year many people were outraged when a visitor slapped a seal on the back, and we trust the level of indignation we saw associated with that incident will be exceeded by the despicable shooting of (this seal) and the others taken by human hands.”

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in