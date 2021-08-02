Hayes Grier, an influencer and former Dancing with the Stars contestant, has been arrested on charges of assault and robbery.

The 21-year-old, a resident of Encino, California, was arrested on Friday afternoon in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on outstanding warrants, according to arrest records.

He was released on Saturday at midnight, jail records show. According to The Charlotte Observer, he posted $17,500 bail.

Grier is facing three charges: assault serious bodily injury, felony conspiracy, and common law robbery.

Once a star on the now-defunct video-sharing service Vine, Grier is now an influencer with 5.6 million followers on Instagram, 3.6 million followers on Twitter, and 882,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In 2015, Grier, then 15 years old, was a contestant on the 21st season of Dancing with the Stars in the US, partnering with professional dancer Emma Slater. He was eliminated in week seven.

The Independent has contacted Grier’s representative for comment.