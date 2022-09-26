Jump to content

Headless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley identified

Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared in 1980, identified due to advances in DNA

Bevan Hurley
Monday 26 September 2022 21:24
<p>Authorities in New York have identified the remains of a headless torso discovered more than 40 years ago as Anna L. Papalardo-Blake</p>

Authorities in New York have identified the remains of a headless torso discovered more than 40 years ago as Anna L. Papalardo-Blake

(New York State Police)

The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified.

New York State Police announced they had matched DNA taken from the remains to Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980. 

Police said Ms Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening.

She was never seen again.

“For the past 42 years, investigators have followed hundreds of leads trying to identify the victim and the circumstances surrounding her death,” the state police said in a release.

