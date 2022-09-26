Headless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley identified
Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared in 1980, identified due to advances in DNA
The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified.
New York State Police announced they had matched DNA taken from the remains to Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980.
Police said Ms Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening.
She was never seen again.
“For the past 42 years, investigators have followed hundreds of leads trying to identify the victim and the circumstances surrounding her death,” the state police said in a release.
