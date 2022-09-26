Headless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley identified

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified.

New York State Police announced they had matched DNA taken from the remains to Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980.

Police said Ms Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening.

She was never seen again.

“For the past 42 years, investigators have followed hundreds of leads trying to identify the victim and the circumstances surrounding her death,” the state police said in a release.