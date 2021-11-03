Heather Mack: FBI arrests ‘suitcase killer’ as she arrives back in US after release from Bali jail

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 03 November 2021 18:38
<p>Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., left, is escorted by Indonesian immigration officers at Immigration detention center in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.</p>

Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., left, is escorted by Indonesian immigration officers at Immigration detention center in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

(AP)

The FBI has arrested “suitcase killer” Heather Mack as she arrived back in the United States following her release from a Bail prison.

Mack was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as she and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, have ben indicted in Illinois of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national, and one count of obstruction.

Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia of killing her socialite mother in 2014 and stuffing her body into a suitcase at a luxurious Bali resort in an plot to access her trust fund.