Heather Mack: FBI arrests ‘suitcase killer’ as she arrives back in US after release from Bali jail
Graeme Massie
Wednesday 03 November 2021 18:38
Los Angeles
The FBI has arrested “suitcase killer” Heather Mack as she arrived back in the United States following her release from a Bail prison.
Mack was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as she and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, have ben indicted in Illinois of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national, and one count of obstruction.
Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia of killing her socialite mother in 2014 and stuffing her body into a suitcase at a luxurious Bali resort in an plot to access her trust fund.