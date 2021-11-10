A Florida teacher accused of having a romantic relationship with a 15-year-old male student will have most of the charges against her dropped by the state.

Prosecutors say that it will reduce the charges filed against pregnant Heiry Calvi, including dropping counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

But the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office says it will still file one felony count under a Florida law that makes it a crime for someone in a position of authority to commit an “offense” against a student.

Ms Calvi, 41, is accused of unlawfully soliciting or engaging in “sexual conduct and/or a relationship of a romantic nature” with a student, according to the charge filed in Miami-Dade circuit court.

The reduced charges mean that Ms Calvi would not be classified as a sex offender if convicted and would face reduced prison time of up to 15 years.

Prosecutors say they reduced the charges “based on the conversation with the victim”, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Ms Calvi’s lawyers have stated that the teenager previously told police the pair did not have sex.

“The allegations against Ms Calvi were based on middle-school rumors. This is why it is so important to let the process play out before a person is crucified in the media,” said her lawyer Orlando Rodriguez.

“Thankfully, before formal charges are filed, our legal system provides a process in which a prosecutor reviews the evidence and interviews the witnesses.”

Mr Rodriguez said that the father of Ms Calvi’s child is her husband and predicted that the remaining charge would “ultimately be dismissed as well”.

Police began an investigation when school staff reported students talking about the teenager showing off a video of him having sex with an adult woman.

“The students reported the female in the video as Mrs Calvi,” a police report stated.

The boy’s parents turned over the teenager’s phone and police discovered a string of evidence, according to arrest reports.

These included messages between the pair “in which they each state to one another I love you”.

A police report states that when the youngster was confronted with the evidence he admitted “that they had sex, and reiterated he is not a victim (and) she never raped him”.