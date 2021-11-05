New video shows NFL star’s car speeding down Vegas street before deadly crash

CCTV footage has captured former NFL player Henry Ruggs III’s Chevrolet Corvette driving at 156mph (250kph) moments before the fiery fatal crash that killed Tina Tintor.

In the clip taken from an apartment building and obtained by KLAS, Ruggs’ car flashes past the camera at speeds far in excess of the other vehicles driving along Las Vegas’ Rainbow Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses have told police how they desperately tried to pull Ms Tintor from her RAV4 as it went up in flames, killing the 23-year-old and her golden retriever Max.

Tina Tintor was ‘the light of her parents’ life’ (Supplied)

Mr Ruggs, 22, is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving after Tuesday’s crash.

He allegedly had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the Nevada drink driving limit, and police say they found a loaded gun in the car.

A security guard on patrol saw Mr Ruggs’ speeding vehicle and then heard the sound of tyres screeching, followed by a loud collision.

Alexander Hart arrived at the scene moments later to find Mr Ruggs lying in the road, and hearing screams coming from Ms Tintor’s vehicle, tried to pull her from the car.

Mr Hart told police the heat and flames were too intense, and he has been left traumatised and angered about the crash.

Another witness, Tony Rodriguez, told authorities he also tried to pull Ms Tinto from the vehicle, but she was trapped inside. Mr Rodriguez was overcome with smoke and heat and had to back away from the burning car.

Another video obtained by TMZ shows the aftermath of the crash. Mr Ruggs repeatedly says “F***, f***” while his girlfriend Rudy Washington, who was a passenger in the car, says “OK, OK, here I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

Henry Ruggs’ vehicle, in the spotlight, was pictured travelling at 156mph in the CCTV footage (KLAS)

After the crash, Mr Ruggs allegedly refused to submit to an evidentiary blood test, screamed at police and tried to pull out his intravenous drips at the hospital, according to a police report obtained by KLAS.

Police were granted a warrant to obtain a blood sample from Mr Ruggs at University Medical Center, where he and Ms Washington were treated for “serious” but non-life-threatening injuries.

He appeared in court wearing a neck brace and in a wheelchair.

Ruggs with his girlfriend Rudy Washington moments after the crash (TMZ)

Ms Tintor’s family released a statement to say they were experiencing a grief beyond comprehension.

“Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend,” the statement issued through their law firm Naqvi Injury Law said.

“Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life. Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby.

“She loved her 3-year-old golden retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning. The Tinto family appreciates privacy as they mourn. May Tina rest in peace.”

Ms Tintor was originally from Serbia and was about to get her US citizenship before the crash, her friend Bojana Filipovic told Fox 5 Vegas.

The Los Angeles Raiders announced on Tuesday night that Mr Ruggs, a wide receiver, had been released from the team.

Mr Ruggs had reportedly been partying at a golf venue in the MGM Grand hotel prior to the crash.