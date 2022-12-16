Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of a young man accused of shooting dead seven people at a July 4 parade, has been charged with “recklessly” helping his son get the weapon used in the incident.

The alleged shooter, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, has been charged with kiiling dead seven people and injuring dozens more, when he is said to have opened fire during the parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park this summer.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Crimo III climbed on top of a building and opened fire with a powerful, semi-automatic weapon.

He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

On Friday, his father, Robert Crimo Jr, was charged with seven counts of reckless conduct, as he was accused of beung “criminally reckless” when he signed his son’s application for an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card nearly three years before the massacre.

At the time that he signed the application, his son was aged 19.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Mr Crimo Jr had surrendered to the police and would have a bond hearing on Saturday, in relation to charges connected to the 2019 sponsorship of his son’s firearms licence.

“Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenagers should have a weapon,” Mr Rinehart said, according to the Associated Press. “In this case, the system failed when Robert Crimo Jr sponsored his son. He knew what he knew and he signed the form anyway.”

More follows...