The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two moms have been killed in separate hit-and-runs along Maryland’s infamous “highway of death” within the space of around 24 hours.

The first incident unfolded at around 9pm on Thursday night when 52-year-old Sandra Abarca Orellana, of Temple Hills, was crossing the road to reach a bus stop following a shopping trip to Tanger Outlets National Harbor Mall on Oxon Hill Road.

Prince George’s County Police said the victim was found in the road after being struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Almost exactly one day later at 10pm Friday, 40-year-old Loretta Canter-Andrews, of Accokeek, was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Route 210 near Farmington Road, police said. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The two fatal incidents occurred around 16 kilometers (10 miles) apart along Highway 210, which has earned the grim nickname of Maryland’s “highway of death.”

open image in gallery Sandra Abarca Orellana was crossing the road to reach a bus stop following a shopping trip when she was struck and killed ( WRC )

In 2024 alone, 21 pedestrian deaths have occurred along Prince George’s County roads – 11 of them hit-and-runs, reported NBC Washington.

Police told the outlet they are now looking for a burgundy, four-door Sedan in connection to Orellana’s death. The vehicle was seen heading north on Oxon Hill Road toward the shopping mall at the time of the hit-and-run, police said.

It is not clear if a vehicle has been identified in connection to the second death.

open image in gallery Loretta Canter-Andrews was struck and killed around 16 kilometers away ( WRC )

Canter-Andrews’s son TJ Andrews paid tribute to his mother.

“She was outgoing. She had no filter on her but she was a very caring person and would do anything for anyone if she had it,” he told Fox5.

“I’m blank-minded about it and hurt, mad, I just, for her sake, I just want justice done for her point of view.”