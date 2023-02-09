Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Canadian father lived moments of sheer fear as he watched two intruders enter his residence while his teen child was home alone.

The suspects were captured on doorbell surveillance video as they barged inside the Toronto house on 4 February, Canadian outlet CP24 reported.

The video shows a woman and a man ringing the bell and knocking on the door several times before they seemingly give up and get ready to leave. A 13-year-old boy who was alone at the residence then opened the door.

The woman then asks, ‘Is your mom here?’ but does not wait for an answer and goes inside. According to a statement by the Toronto Police Service, the man was armed with a screwdriver and began “ransacking” the residence with his accomplice.

They allegedly stole the teen’s laptop and fled the scene.

Dominic McKay-Jones, 34, and Skye Robichaud-Miller, 23, were initially arrested for an unrelated incident but have since been charged with the home invasion. They each face counts of robbery, forcible entry and failure to comply with a release order.

At the time of the robbery, the victim’s father was working. He got a notification on his phone from an app connected to his home security system.

“They helped themselves in with the intent of extracting something from my home. And sure enough, they had done that by barging in and terrifying my son,” the father told CP24. “They’re pretty slick in their means.”

According to the man, his son grabbed a knife from the kitchen after realising that one of the suspects was carrying a screwdriver.

“The gentleman, for lack of better words, he laughed at him saying, ‘Well, you’re going to stab me with that?’ and he started laughing,” the father added.

He also told Global News that he had previously warned his son never to let strangers in the house, noting that the incident had deeply affected the minor.

“We’ve told him countless times, don’t answer the door, there’s no need to answer the door,” he said. “ ... I’m watching this and I was horrified of what was happening and what was taking place, how cunning they are.”

“I was distraught and my wife was at the other end seeing this and she was horrified trying to contact my son, who was in dire straits.”