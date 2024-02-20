Homeless man steals private plane for joyride ‘to try to prove a point’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A homeless man who stole a small private plane in California and took it for a joyride before crashing was trying to prove a point about security, officials have said.

Luis Gustavo Aires, 50, was arrested on 8 February at around 5pm after he allegedly stole a plane from Palo Alto Airport and flew it 25 miles.

A short time later, the 50-year-old was forced to make an emergency landing on a beach in Half Moon Bay that left the aircraft upended with its nose touching the ground.

Following his arrest, Aires told investigators he stole the $150,000 fixed-wing aircraft, which was not seriously damaged, to “show the government that airports lack proper security”, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

The 50-year-old was allegedly able to access the aircraft without a key, KRON4 reported, after squeezing through a gap in the airport’s perimeter fence, which looked to have been cut open.

Aires stole the plane from an airport in Palo Alto before crash landing on a beach in Half Moon Bay a short time later (ABC)

He was arraigned in court on Tuesday afternoon in San Mateo County. Aires reportedly told investigators he learned to fly in his native Brazil.

He also told a judge that his real name is “Sunrock”, according to KRON4.

Authorities said that the 50-year-old was found with identification for three other individuals when he was arrested.

He was charged with identity theft and stealing a plane and has pleaded not guilty.

At his initial court appearance, Aires told Judge Rebecca Woodson that he wanted to represent himself, but she denied his request.

Bail was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is set for late February.

The incident came just weeks after a deadly plane crash into Half Moon Bay last month.

Four people were believed to have been on the plane at the time, which was seen flying erratically over the water east of the Moss Beach Distillery on 15 January.

The plane later crashed into the ocean. So far, three bodies have been recovered near the site of the crash.