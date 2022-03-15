Police in Washington DC say they have arrested a man suspected of attacking at least five homeless people across the capital and New York City.

The DC Police Department announced on Twitter early Tuesday: “Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips.”

The suspect in the attacks was pictured on multiple CCTV cameras in both cities.

Residents were warned not to approach him, and authorities warned homeless individuals to seek shelter.

The attacks under investigation included two incidents in New York in the early hours of 13 March in which the NYPD said the suspect approach “two homeless individuals on the street” before shooting both of them, killing one.

Footage of the attacks, which began on 3 March, sparked speculation about a serial killer being active in the two cities. Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams gave a joint briefing on Monday in which they urged witnesses to come forward.

As the various law enforcement agencies involved offered a combined $70,000 award for information leading to an arrest, the New York mayor’s response to the violent incidents quickly became a matter of controversy.

Homelessness charities spoke out against Mr Adams for adding pressure on homeless people to leave the streets having already begun rolling out a “zero tolerance” policy towards rough sleepers, including a ban on lying across seats on subway trains.

The Coalition for the Homeless said the recent shootings were “an urgent reminder that many unsheltered New Yorkers choose to bed down in the subways because that is where they feel the most safe in the absence of housing and low-barrier shelters”.