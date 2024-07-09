Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man has been arrested after the body of a murdered woman was found in a sleeping bag in Manhattan last week.

The NYPD have confirmed the man arrested was Chad Irish, 55, of Bronx, on the charge of concealing a human corpse.

Zameen Williams, 31, was shot in the head before being wrapped in a plastic bag and put in a sleeping bag, according to police.

Surveillance video showed a man in an electric wheelchair dragging her body, which eyewitnesses say was left with trash on the street.

Police brough a person of interest from his home on Monday whilst a crowd who had gathered yelled “murderer”.

The man was handcuffed to an EMS gurney. A video shows police trying to keep the crowd back, but they surged forward and hit the man.

The crowd included the victim’s mother, Nicole Williams, who yelled “you killed my daughter”.

Someone could be heard on video begging the crowd to kill him.

The medics got the man to the ambulance but the crowd again surged and hit him repeatedly.

The man pled his innocence to the crowd.

According to police he was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition and the investigation remains ongoing.

Williams was found on Friday just before 5 p.m. on 27th Street between Second and Third avenues.

( Instagram )

According to the medical examiner’s office, Williams died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Williams’ family described her as someone who wanted to be an advocate for women, according to abc7NY.

"She was beautiful, she was sweet, she was college-educated, she was just a good person," said the victim’s aunt Nisha Ramirez.

Her mother, Nicole Williams, said she started a new job last week for the city where she would be helping the homeless.

They planned to celebrate her mother’s birthday in a couple weeks.

"I was so excited for her and so excited to spend my birthday with her, but now I’m not, my baby is gone," Williams said.

The victim’s loved ones have set up a memorial in front of the building where she was found and they are demanding justice.

It is believed the man in the wheelchair is someone that the victim knew, but their relationship is unclear.