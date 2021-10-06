US sees highest jump in homicide rate in modern history, CDC finds

The US has seen its highest leap in homicide rates in the last 100 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between 2019 and 2020, the homicide rates in the US rose by 30 per cent, the data – released on Wednesday – show, in what was the largest jump in the murder rate in modern history.

“It is the largest increase in 100 years,” Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch at NCHS, told CNN.

“The only larger increase since we’ve been recording these data occurred between 1904 and 1905, and that increase was most likely, at least partly, the result of better reporting. We had states being added to what we refer to as the death registration areas, so we were counting deaths in more areas over time. We didn’t have all states reporting until 1933.”

According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, the homicide rate rose from around six per 100,000 people in 2019 to 7.8 per 100,000 in 2020.