Father convicted of teen daughters’ ‘honour killings’

Yaser Said faces automatic life prison term after jury found him guilty of 2008 murders

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 09 August 2022 21:30
'Honor Killings' Trial: Investigators detail how they found Yaser Said

A Dallas man has been found guilty of the so-called “honour killing” of his two teenage daughters.

Yaser Said, 65, shot dead Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, in a taxi in 2008 before going on the run for 12 years.

Prosecutors chose not to pursue the death penalty, meaning Said will receive an automatic life sentence.

Prosecutor Lauren Black told the court in opening arguments that Said was a violent and abusive husband who “controlled everything in his household”.

“He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date,” Ms Black said, according to the Associated Press. 

The sisters and their mother Patricia Ownes fled their Dallas home about a week before the killings after Mr Said put a gun to Amina’s head and threatened to kill her, prosecutor told the jury.

But Mr Said lured them back by convincing them he had changed, in what Ms Black described as another act of “control” and “manipulation”.

