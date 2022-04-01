Former World Cup-winning US soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested for drink-driving and resisting arrest after police pulled over while her two children were in the car.

Solo, 40, was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, TMZ reported.

The two time Olympic gold medallist was processed at Forsyth County jail on charges of DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanour child abuse.

Attorney Rich Nichols told TMZ that Solo was looking forward to the chance to defend the charges.

“She wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest,” Mr Nichols said.

Solo made 202 appearance for the US women’s team between 2000 and 2016, winning the 2011 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games championships.

Known as a combative player who regularly courted controversy, Solo was suspended by the United States Soccer Federation in 2016 after calling the Swedish team a “bunch of cowards” following a quarter final loss in that year’s World Cup.