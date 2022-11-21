Four found dead after hostage situation at marijuana farm in Oklahoma
Four people are dead and one seriously injuried after an apparent hostage crisis at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma.
Police in Kingfisher County said they had been called to the farm on Sunday night by reports that hostages had been taken, and arrived to find five people with gunshot wounds.
A manhunt is now under way for male suspect, who has been issued an arrest warrant but has not yet been identified publicly.
“We’ve begun the process of figuring out where he may have gone to,” sheriff Dennis Banther told The Kingfisher Times and Free Press.
He said that all five of the victims were Asians with ties to the marijuana industry, and that the murders appear to have stemmed from an internal dispute rather than random aggression.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said that it was providing assistance.
Sheriffs were called to the farm at around 7:24pm local time on Sunday, finding a person with gunshot wounds who was treated and then flown to hospital by helicopter.
This story is developing and will be updated.
