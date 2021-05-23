Multiple dead in shooting at New Jersey house party

Two people were killed and at least 12 injured during a mass shooting at a New Jersey house party.

Authorities say that a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman died in the violence in Fairfield Township on Saturday night.

More than 100 people had been at the 90s-themed birthday party when the shooting took place just before midnight, according to New Jersey State Police.

Some of the injured were taken to hospital by medical, while others drove themselves.

No arrests have been made and people are still investigating a motive.

The shooting took place directly opposite the Trinity AME Church.

“I just started hearing at first what I thought was fireworks, it was really gunshots, and I heard nine in rapid succession,” said the Rev Michael Keene.

“If you’re going to a party why do you need to take a gun? If you’re there to have a good time why do you need a gun with you? That means you’re expecting trouble to me.”

A “heartbroken” uncle of the female victim told 6ABC that his niece was a “good girl” while the channel’s helicopter footage showed tents knocked over in the house’s garden.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy thanks police and first responders for their efforts and condemned the violence.

“Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws,” he said.

“No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield.”