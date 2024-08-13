Support truly

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot after he approached “suspicious” people on his street in Houston, leaving behind his two children and wife, who is eight months pregnant, authorities say.

The incident occurred on August 10 at 12.30am when the husband, later identified as Osvaldo Casas, confronted “suspicious person(s) on his street”, Houston police said.

The night before, the family had reported that one of their cars had been vandalized, according to KHOU11, and noticed a black vehicle in the neighborhood. The following night, a neighbor called police to report that a black vehicle was driving slowly through the area, according to the outlet.

Casas had approached the suspicious vehicle and gunshots were fired. He was struck multiple times and collapsed, according to reports.

Judith Molina and Osvaldo Casas. The married father was shot and killed outside of their home in Houston ( Judith Molina / Facebook )

His wife, Judith Molina, who is due to give birth to a baby boy next month, rushed out to him and tried performing CPR, Fox 26 reported.

“I did it for maybe like 10 minutes until the police arrived, and they took over, but by that time I already knew he was gone. I knew he was gone,” Molina told the outlet.

“She try to give him CPR, and he died in her hands,” Casas’s mother, Blanca Aguirre, told KHOU11.

A GoFundMe page set up by Molina said that Casas died “bravely protecting our family.” He leaves behind two children, a 16-year-old and eight-year-old, and the couple’s unborn baby. Molina described her late husband as “a man of deep love and kindness.”

The fundraiser has garnered more than $14,000 on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. The Independent has contacted the police for more information.